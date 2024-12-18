Lil Wayne Wishes Kendrick Lamar to 'Kill It' at His Super Bowl Performance Despite Feeling 'Baffled and Angry' About Being Snubbed

Recently, Lil Wayne opened up about his thoughts on not being chosen to perform at the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans, his hometown. Instead, Kendrick Lamar will be taking center stage.

Appearing on The Skip Bayless Show on December 17, Wayne expressed his disappointment over the snub but clarified that there was no bad blood between him and Lamar. Wayne also touched on a specific verse from Lamar's Wacced Out Murals, which seemed to reference the situation.

In the song, Lamar raps lines such as: "Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down" and "Won the Super Bowl, and Nas the only one congratulated me." Wayne interpreted these lines as Lamar acknowledging the significance of the performance to him. However, Wayne emphasized that Lamar had no involvement in the decision-making process regarding the halftime show.

The Mirror rapper explained, "I think he saw what everyone else saw; he saw how much it meant to me. I think that’s all he meant. Obviously, he can’t control that. So, he didn’t let me down."

Despite feeling 'Baffled and Angry' initially, Wayne told Lamar to go and give a killer performance. He added, "I've spoken to him and I wished him all the best and told him [he] better kill it. I understand those words. Like I said, I think he just means that he made it there and his hard work is the reason why he made it there, and... letting me down is just me being upset and disappointed about not getting that spot."

He admitted that personally, it hurt not to have gotten the chance but said he was at fault for assuming he would be chosen without thinking of any other possibility.

Super Bowl LIX Halftime show at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans features Kendrick Lamar, scheduled on February 9, 2025. Lil Wayne remains optimistic about the opportunities ahead, seeing the slight disappointment as something that only spurs him further to seek better and greater performances.

