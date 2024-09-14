'That Hurt': Lil Wayne Blames Himself For Not Being Prepared For Super Bowl Halftime ‘Letdown’

Lil Wayne campaigned to be the headliner for this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, which is set to take place in his hometown of New Orleans. Despite his efforts and the fans who rallied behind him for support, the honor was passed to Kendrick Lamar, much to Wayne’s disappointment.

The Annihilate rapper personally addressed the issue in a video posted on Instagram on Friday, September 13. “It broke me, and I’m just trying to put myself back together,” he said. Jay Z, whose Nation company is the halftime producer, confirmed Lamar's headlining of the prestigious event last weekend.

“That hurt, it hurt a whole lot,” Wayne added. “I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown, for automatically mentally putting myself in that position.” For the rapper, it was the most desirable opportunity to not only perform in his hometown but on a stage and platform of the highest level.

After expressing his disappointment, Wayne thanked his fans who supported him and peers like Nicki Minaj, who sided with him in the fight. “I feel like I let all of ya’ll down for not getting that opportunity,” he added.

The Lollipop rapper has always been vocal about his wish to one day headline the Super Bowl Halftime. In February, he confessed on YG’s 4Hunnid podcast to have been “praying” to get a call to headline the glorious stage. “I will not lie to you, I have not got a call,” he admitted. “But we all praying, we keeping our fingers crossed. I’m working hard…I wanna just make it hard for them not to holler at the boy,” he added.

However, his well wishers showered love and support under his post, hailing him as the “best rapper alive.” One user commented, “you could never let us down,” while another chimed in saying “You a legend, them young boys can't even catch up. Goat , thank you for everything you’ve given and continue to give ! Blessings always king.”

One user hailed him as his musical inspiration and thanked him for everything he’s done and continues to do. “We love you, Wayne, Keep pushing!” wrote another well wisher.