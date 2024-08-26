‘Lots of Love From Me’: Dorit Kemsley Wishes Estranged Husband Paul ‘PK’ Kemsley A Happy Birthday

Dorit Kemsley is a woman who knows the art of demeanor and cordiality. She made sure to pen a sweet birthday wish for her estranged husband Paul "PK" Kemsley on his 57th birthday amid their separation after nine years of marriage.

On August 23, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a sweet family photo on her Instagram Stories with a message to PK. "Happy Birthday @paul_kemsley_pk. Lots of love from me and the munchkins," she wrote in the caption, according to Page Six.

The English businessman rang in his birthday with a weekend trip to Las Vegas alongside a few friends, including Kyle Richards’ ex Mauricio Umansky.

Dorit and PK had announced the news of their separation in a joint statement on August 24, 2024. "We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage," they wrote. "We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together." it said.

Furthermore, the statement read it the duo aims to maintain a balanced environment between and prioritize the kid's daughter Phoenix and son Jagger. The former couple tied the knot in March 2015 and have a happy family together. PK has three children from his first marriage who have not appeared on the hit Bravo reality show but were referenced in his post.

Meanwhile, those who had an evident drinking problem before shared that not only is he sober, but that he has hit a significant milestone in his sobriety journey — six months without alcohol back in June 2024 on Father's Day. As per PEOPLE. He termed it as the greatest gift he can give his 5 kids.

The couple previously addressed PK’s drinking on this past season of RHOBH, with Dorit sharing, "PK was drinking a lot and he's a drinker. I just think that it's very difficult to have clear-headed conversations when he's drinking so much, so he gave up drinking."

