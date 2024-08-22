Who Is Denise Richards’ Husband Aaron Phypers? All We Know About RHOBH Alum’s Partner

There's a saying that goes, "Behind every successful woman is a man!" While this is quite true in the case of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards who has been married to her husband Aaron Phypers since 2018, the actor-turned-businessman is also equally her pillar of strength.

Denise Richards' husband, Aaron Phypers, is the charming man who swept Denise off her feet six years ago. The couple’s Malibu wedding was featured on Season 9, Episode 7 of RHOBH. "I am so happy to officially be married to the love of my life,” Denise told The Daily Dish at the time. “I can't wait for everyone to go on this incredible journey with me this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It has been a wild ride so far!" Richards added.

Fast forward to 2024, and the couple is still going strong today. Though the couple has celebrated several milestones in their relationship, like their marriage in 2018, they have also debunked several tabloid assumptions together, like allegations of having an open marriage and other nitty-gritty news that they needed to face as a celebrity couple.

From their brief engagement to helping her with her kids and being her greatest support, here's everything to know about Denise Richards' husband, Aaron Phypers.

1. Aaron Phypers is an actor turned businessman

While also an actor, Phypers is more commonly recognized for his holistic healing center in Malibu. The Malibu center's treatment services are best described as "frequency medicine." Phypers explained, "I break down stuff so you can all heal you — I don't heal anybody, by the way. I remove blocks, discord, and information." Richards said on the RHOBH show.

Aaron Phypers further revealed on the show that his job involves delivering impressive results, which can sometimes displease certain organizations that profit otherwise. He admitted that there are instances when they are followed, stating, "There are times we're followed." Phypers further admitted, "I have people following me all the time," although he assured that Denise Richards is "protected completely."

2. Aaron Phypers began dating Denise Richards in June 2017

Richards and Phypers did not reveal many details about the early days of their relationship when they got engaged in 2018. However, according to PEOPLE, Phypers, whose divorce from Sheridan was finalized in August, proposed to the Wild Things actress just 15 months after they began dating in 2017.

While Richards was previously married to Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006, and they share daughters Sam and Lola Rose, Phypers also moved on from his previous marriage and was ready to start a new chapter with Denise Richards.

With the help of event planner extraordinaire Mindy Weiss, the lovebirds tied the knot on September 8, 2018 — just two days after getting engaged. The ceremony was attended by a close-knit group of people.

Interestingly, Richards opted to wear a romper with a detachable tulle skirt over a traditional wedding gown, designed by Mark Zunino, within the 24-hour deadline.

3. Aaron Phypers adopted Denise Richard's youngest daughter

In 2019, Richards revealed that Phypers had started the process of adopting her youngest daughter, Eloise Joni, whom she adopted in 2011. The actress claimed that Phypers does an amazing job as a father.

While Phypers does not have kids from his previous marriage, he as a man has been quite committed to helping Richards raise her children.

According to Bravo, Richards is very thankful and went on record to say, " Many may not understand but I have seen so many people come and be grateful that he changed their life. And he changed mine and my daughters'."

4. Aaron Phypers helped produce content for Richards' OnlyFans page

While promoting her OnlyFans profile on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live in 2022, Denise Richards admitted that her husband, Aaron Phypers, is the creative force behind the account. For context, OnlyFans is a platform that quickly gained popularity among creators of explicit visual content.

Initially, OnlyFans accounts were created by models from the sex industry, and later, some celebrities began to sell uncensored photos and videos. However, the content on OnlyFans is not limited to this topic.

Given the platform’s nature, Richards mentioned that her husband helped her with a lot of content, as it often requires explicit skin showing. Meanwhile, in August 2024, the actress confirmed that Phypers will also appear on her E! series Denise Richards and the Wild Things. The reality show is slated to premiere in 2025.

