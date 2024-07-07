'Were Y'all Teleported': Internet Trolls RHONJ Star Teresa Giudice Over Photoshop Fail As She Shares Beach Pic With Larsa Pippen

As they say, the Internet is an unhinged place. It is filled with hawk-eyed people who will not hold back from pointing out even the tiniest mistakes. Quite recently, photoshop fails on pictures are grabbing the attention of these internet sleuths and RHONJ's Teresa Giudice and Larsa Pippen fell victim to it.

But when it came to the latest post shared by Teresa Giudice wishing Larsa Pippen on her birthday, netizens were quick and unhinged while pointing out the badly photoshopped picture of the two celebrities.

Netizens react to the badly edited post of Teresa Giudice and Larsa Pippen

Guidice took to her Instagram to wish Larsa Pippen on her birthday. In the photo, both the Real Housewives stars are standing in their bodysuits, posing in front of the beach.

However, it can be easily made out that both the reality TV stars were photoshopped to be standing in front of the beach. Guidice and Pipen’s badly edited silhouettes are clearly visible.

She captioned this picture saying, “Happy Birthday to my girl @larsapippen wishing you all the best to come. Love you.” As soon as this picture was posted, the internet started to troll both the stars mercilessly. The comments are filled with the trolls.

An Instagram user commented, “Were y'all teleported to the beach or..” another platform user wrote, “They've mastered the art of levitation. Time to open a magic show in Vegas.”

Multiple people called it a joke and called it funny. A netizen also pointed out that it was their other attempt to try to look like teenagers. People hilariously shared random comments under the post. A user wrote, “Did Kate Middleton photoshop this?” another wrote if the picture was made on the paint app. Check out the post below.

Teresa Guidice and Lara Pippen embrace the trolling

It appears as if the trolling did not affect both the reality TV stars. Pippen reposted the same picture on her Instagram story, captioning “Love u” and tagging Guidice.

Guidice on the other hand also appeared to be unfazed by the trolling. She embraced the comments and netizens' reactions by posting the edited pictures shared by trolls on her Instagram stories.

In one of the stories, she wrote that she loved all the comments and tagged Pippen in it. In another story, she added an edited post where the user went a little creative and shared multiple pictures, hilariously photoshopping the two stars in random locations.

