'Throw Your Back Out, And For What?!': Marlon Brando Updates His Fans After Robbers Broke Into His House

Marlon Wayans posted on Instagram a video on Thursday, July 4 in which he said that his house had been robbed. In regards to his home being burglarized, Wayans stated that he was glad everyone was safe and said he does not own anything of value saying that he was a 1994 Range Rover and that when stolen it would need a jump start and a dead battery. He discouraged any persons, who wanted to become robbers, from wasting their energy on breaking into homes, further adding humorously that nothing big can be taken from a home.

He captioned the video, "God is so Good. Everyone is fine. I’m grateful. Dear ROBBERS and OTHERS, I am the WRONG to ROB. Save your energy. I don’t have anything valuable in my house except MY HOUSE. Sorry, i live a simple life with 2 cats and one of them is a 1994 Range Rover, you will need a jumpstart if you steal it cuz the battery is dead. Robbers don’t waste your energy or your life doing home invasions, shit is too heavy!!! You want to carry all that bullshit? Throw your back out, and for what?! I repeat I don’t own shit valuable. I don’t have a bunch of cash or jewelry. Please pick a better thank you and love you… still."

Marlon Wayans clears up home break-in incident, emphasizes no harm done

Marlon Wayans has just recently had a break-in at his home but he wanted to set the record straight, emphasizing that he and anybody in his home was not attacked. Thus, to support his point, Wayans, in his libertine post, declared that he does not own any valuable items with which to compare the dresses, teasing that the house is the most valuable thing in his house. He very sarcastically gave a speech on how he would have to steal his old Range Rover but urged the thieves to look for better items to steal. Wayans said thank you to all those who contacted him and relieved all those who thought he was a secret billionaire, saying it was a joke.

Marlon Wayans' home was burglarized, reported to authorities

Marlon Wayans had a get closer encounter with burglars as it was reported and publicized by TMZ on Saturday, June 29th. Keenen was also at the residence, although he first failed to notice that the burglars had accessed the house through a broken glass at the back of the house. The next day Wayans’ staff reported the theft to the authorities after they realized that about several thousand of dollars and the safe were stolen from the house.

