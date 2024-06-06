‘Soaking Up Every Moment': Nick Cannon Has Emotional Reaction To Daughter Monroe Growing Up To Be A 'Young Woman'

The American Comedian, Nick Cannon dropped an emotional reaction as his twin kids officially entered their teenage years. Cannon shares his twin daughters with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. The twins, Monroe and Moroccan Scott turned 13 this year, and their dad had quite an emotional reaction to it. Cannon shared how he is trying to celebrate every moment with his daughters as they have grown up to be young women.

Nick Cannon shares a candid reaction as his daughters enter their teenage

During the Prime Video's Counsel Culture dinner at The Linden in Los Angeles, Nick Cannon revealed his inner state to PEOPLE as he talked about his eldest daughters entering their teenage years. The comedian shared that he gets to learn a lot from his teen daughters.

"They've been teenagers. They're super advanced, and I learned so much from them. I've got five years and four years, and they're in college. So I'm just soaking up every moment,” Cannon remarked. He shared that seeing his daughters and son grow up so fast breaks his heart, but he acknowledged that his kids had guided him through the entire process, aiding him to fill in his shortcomings.

The Nick Cannon Show host stated, "I'm watching my daughter become a young woman. It breaks my heart every single day. I'm watching my son be just like me. And obviously, I got a lot more behind them. So they're teaching me through this process."

Cannon reflected that raising kids has taught him a lot about unconditional love and compassion. The comedian and TV host took a moment to praise his eldest twin daughters, Monroe and Moroccan Scott, for giving him all the opportunities to learn.

“I mean, I've been learning from them since the day they were born, but really just understanding compassion, understanding really how to just love. I've never had so much unconditional love that comes from my children, specifically my oldest, they give me shots. They give dad second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth chances,” he added.

Nick Cannon celebrates the 13th birthday of his twin daughters

On April 30, Monroe and Moroccan Scott, twin daughters of Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey, hit their teenage years as they celebrated their 13th birthday. To rejoice this moment, Cannon and his daughter adorned matching T-shirts, reading as follows, “Roc + Roe”. However, instead of the Os the customized t-shirt featured the faces of Moroccan and Monroe.

The dad of the proud teen penned down an emotional message on his Instagram handle, sharing that being a father of these girls was the best gift he ever received. Cannon further thanked his daughters for letting him be their father as they supported him on his journey of fatherhood.

Cannon wrote, “Can’t believe 13 years ago I was blessed with the greatest gift of becoming a father!! God has truly had his hand on the lives of two of the most loving, kind, intelligent and well-balanced humans I have ever witnessed! Thank you for teaching me how to love every day and thank you for letting me be your dad! I’m going to eventually get it right, I promise!! Now let’s get back to partying! I love you Roc and Roe!! Happy Birthday!!!”

Though Cannon has welcomed 12 kids over the past through six different women. Moroccan and Monroe were the first to bring him the tag of father. As Cannon celebrates the birthday of her daughters, his candid remarks glimpse upon his overwhelming love for his kids as a father.

