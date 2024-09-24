Which Other Hollywood Superstar Did Madonna's Ex Jenny Shimizu Date? Find Out As Model Opens Up About Steamy Romance With Pop Icon

Madonna’s ex-girlfriend, Jenny Shimzu, has opened up about dating the pop icon. Ahead of her new docuseries dropping on the screens soon, the model revealed that she also spent time with Angeline Jolie in the early days of her career, as the duo had been dating back in the day.

While sitting down for the shoot for the series, Shimzu recalled her time with the musician, with whom she homped the places in Europe. Sharing the insights of her relationship with the Material Girl singer, the former Calvin Klein model revealed that felt like a “high-clas hooker.”

Speaking of her time with Madonna, Shimzu stated in the episodes of the docuseries, "I mean, you’re not going to say no to Madonna in the '90s.” She further stated, "Not only was it great feeling like a high-class hooker—because really it was. You’d get a phone call like, 'Hey, can you meet me at my Paris show? You’re in Europe, right?’"

The professional runway model further went on to state that she would finish up a show, catch a flight overnight, meet the singer, and then fly black again the other morning. She mentioned in the bunch of new six episodes, "So I’d be like, ‘Yeah, I’m just finishing Prada. Right after Prada, I’ll catch a plane over.’ And I would. I’d go over to her hotel, to the Ritz, at like 4 in the morning, have s*x, and then fly back to Milan.”

Describing her time with the Like a Player crooner, Shimzu mentioned that none of them were emotionally attached to the other one, and it was only about being intimate.

In her memoir previously, the model wrote, 'It wasn't about an emotional bond; it was about taking each other to the heights of sexual ecstasy.” She further added, "I loved the fact that I was at this woman's beck and call. It turned me on, being ordered to her room whenever she felt like s*x."

As for Jenny’s relationship with Angelina Jolie, the latter mentioned in one of the interviews with the media portal in 1997 that she would have married the model if she had not met her ex-husband. The actress claimed to have fallen in love with Shimzu the moment she saw her. Jolie revealed, "I fell in love with her the first second I saw her."

However, the duo’s love for each other did not last long, as Jolie married Brad Pitt and Shimzu tied the knot with her wife, Michelle Harper, in 2014.

In Vogue is now available to stream on Hulu.

