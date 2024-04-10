'Just About Genuine Safety': John Cena Reveals Why He And Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Keep Their Lives Private

John Cena highly values his privacy, particularly when it comes to his relationship with wife Shay Shariatzadeh. During his appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast on April 8, the 46-year-old actor and professional wrestler emphasized that he and Shariatzadeh prefer to maintain a low profile, primarily because he prioritizes her safety and wellbeing.

ALSO READ: How did John Cena meet his wife Shay Shariatzadeh ? Find Out

Cena's Wedding Vows: Protecting His Partner from Harm

Cena tied the knot with Shariatzadeh, an Iranian-born engineer whom he met in 2019, in October 2020. Reflecting on their wedding vows, Cena expressed his commitment to protecting her from any potential harm.

"One of the promises I made to her on the altar was, 'I will never put you or I'll do my best to not put you in an undue harm's way,' " he said of the couple's wedding vows. "So a lot of it is just about genuine safety. And it's not to say that everyone out there has bad intentions or we'd ever run into someone bad, but you also never know when someone feels threatened."

Cena's Commitment to Boundaries and Safety for Wife Shay Shariatzadeh

John Cena emphasized the importance of maintaining boundaries to ensure his wife's comfort and safety. He highlighted that if his wife, whom he considers his partner in both travel and life, begins to feel unsafe or uncomfortable in their new environments, it presents an additional challenge for him personally. This underscores the significance of setting and respecting boundaries in their relationship.

Cena and Shariatzadeh's relationship began approximately a year after Cena's previous engagement to Nikki Bella ended in 2018. Reflecting on their initial meeting, Cena shared during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show in February that he first encountered Shariatzadeh while watching Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, 2019, at a bar in Vancouver with a friend.

ALSO READ: 'Era Of Really Being Unapologetic': Brandi Cyrus Talks About Mom Tish Cyrus Amid Ongoing Family Feud

John Cena Regrets Hesitation in Approaching Shay Shariatzadeh

John Cena candidly reflected on his initial apprehension in approaching Shay Shariatzadeh when they first met, acknowledging that he was hesitant and described himself as such a dick for not taking the initiative sooner. Despite his reservations, Cena was drawn to Shariatzadeh from the moment she entered the bar where he was watching the Super Bowl. He shared this anecdote during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, noting that he was 40 years old at the time, highlighting his regret for not making a move sooner.

"I was such a dick, I was so bad. Here I am — hell this was half a decade [ago] — I'm 40 and I'm too scared to approach this girl," he recalled at the time.

ALSO READ: The Challenge All Stars Season 4: Release Date, How To Watch, And All You Need To Know

Cena Wanted to Propose Sooner to Shay Shariatzadeh, Despite Timing

The couple's engagement took place around Valentine's Day 2020, following Cena's completion of filming for his role in the 2021 movie The Suicide Squad. Cena expressed on Stern's show that he was eager to propose much sooner, suggesting that he would have proposed in three months had circumstances allowed. Reflecting on the timing, Cena admitted that while it might have been perceived as unconventional, Shariatzadeh did not reject his proposal, indicating her willingness to accept his proposal.

Cena said, " he would have proposed in three months," when asked about when he knew he wanted to marry Shariatzadeh."It might have been a little weird, yes," he said. "I don't want to speak for her, but she didn't say no when I asked."

ALSO READ: 'Confidence' And 'Foolish Courage':John Cena Talks About His New Movie; Says Had To Take Bold Decisions