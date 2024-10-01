'Married': Rebel Wilson And Ramona Agruma Offer Glimpse Into Their Romantic Sardinia Wedding; See PICS

Rebel Wilson, known for her comedic roles and vibrant personality, has revealed the first glimpses of her wedding to Ramona Agruma. The couple, who went public with their relationship in June 2022, got married in a beautiful wedding ceremony in Sardinia, Italy, on September 28, 2024.

Fans were treated to the first photos of the wedding just days later, which featured a serene romantic location that wonderfully captured their special day.

On September 30, Rebel Wilson shared the first photo from her wedding on Instagram. Wilson and Agruma are seen smiling and holding hands in matching white off-the-shoulder gowns. The happy couple held white bouquets as they stood on a pathway overlooking Sardinia's serene waters.

Wilson and Agruma posted the photo with the caption, "Married 💍 Sardinia 28.9.24 📸: @rossini_photography," and Agruma added heart emojis in the comment section. Fans and friends swarmed the post with congratulations and well wishes for the couple's future together.

In addition to the main photo, Wilson shared a behind-the-scenes look at their wedding day with her Instagram followers. On Instagram Stories, she shared a photo of herself standing on a balcony with a bouquet of roses. She looked stunning in her wedding gown, with waves in her hair and a brooch to finish the bridal look.

The private wedding ceremony was held at the luxurious Cala di Volpe hotel on Sardinia's breathtaking Costa Smeralda. According to sources, the couple exchanged vows on September 28 in the presence of 60 people.

Advertisement

The romantic wedding was set against a breathtaking sea-view backdrop, with the couple standing under an arch covered with white roses and hortensia. The magnificent floral display took nearly two days to set up, adding to the romantic atmosphere of the event.

The couple said their vows just steps from the shoreline, creating a beautiful and quiet setting for their special day. Guests watched a magnificent moment when the two brides exchanged vows in one of Italy's most beautiful locations. Although the ceremony was private, it was full of love and emotion, as seen by the couple's social media posts.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma's wedding location holds great value for the couple because it is where they first vacationed together as a couple. They went public with their relationship in June 2022, shortly after their trip to Italy, thus Sardinia is the perfect place for them to celebrate their union.

Advertisement

Wilson, who welcomed her daughter Royce Lilian via surrogate in November 2022, has spoken freely about her feelings for Agruma and how their relationship has changed her life.

ALSO READ: Nosferatu TRAILER: Bill Skarsgård Takes On THIS Classic Scary Role And Haunts Lily Rose-Depp In Robert Eggers' Horror Remake; Watch