Rebel Wilson Ties The Knot With Fiance Ramona Agruma; All We Know About Their Destination Wedding

Rebel Wilson is officially married! On Saturday, September 28, Wilson and her partner Ramona Agruma exchanged vows for eternal love during their destination wedding in Sardinia, Italy. The couple first announced their relationship to the public in June 2022 and got engaged on Valentine’s Day at Disneyland in 2023.

Wilson, 44, and Agruma, 40, decided to get married in Italy, as reported by People. It is a very special location for the couple as it was their first holiday spot after going public with their relationship.

In June 2022, when the two first announced their relationship, Wilson posted on Instagram that she had found her very “Disney Princess” after searching for a “Disney Prince.” Almost immediately after their public announcement, the couple went on their first holiday together to Porto Cervo, Italy where they lodged at the exquisite hotel Cala Di Volpe.

Wilson had said previously that she was in a relationship, but the actress preferred to keep that private. As per the outlet, they met through a mutual friend and started talking over the phone, which she described as an old-fashioned way of romance but which she liked.

Agruma has been by Wilson’s side from the time of welcoming their daughter Royce Lillian, a surrogate-born baby, in November 2022. In an interview in Australia with The Morning Show, Agruma said the arrival of Royce had transformed quite a lot of things about their lives as the couple had to change their focus from work to family and leisure. She said, "It's like you start thinking about someone else instead of yourself, priorities change."

In February 2023, Agruma, the head of the sustainable clothing brand Lemon Limon, became her fiancé when the Australian actress proposed in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland.

The Pitch Perfect star shared this unforgettable event on social media; she was on one knee with a Tiffany & Co. jewelry box, where the couple had the pink and white striped sweater set on to mark the occasion.

Rebel Wilson went on to elaborate on her engagement in her memoir, Rebel Rising: A Memoir, which was released in April 2024. She explained that she scattered flowers and petals and then got down on one knee and proposed to Agruma who said yes with tears in her eyes.

