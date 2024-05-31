Eminem Shares His 'Last Trick' And Drops Without Me Easter Eggs In New Single Houdini; DEETS Inside

Eminem is back after a severe drought of controversies three years later to brew some more. This looks like a job for him.

Shady's latest single from upcoming album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) titled Houdini after the magician features and namedrops a buffet of stars including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Pete Davidson, Megan Thee Stallion, RuPaul, etc. However, the most eye-catching essence of the music video is the loaded Slim Shady reference and the sampled Without Me beat.

Eminem references his hit song Without Me in Houidini music video

Marshall Mathers, the Detroit icon is planning to release his 12th studio album in this summer called The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). He has dropped a new single Houdini as a way to commence the album’s rollout along with its music video which is directed by Rich Lee. Visuals from his early works including 2002’s Without Me and 2000 MTV Video Music Awards performance have been used in this music video.

The 51-year-old rapper can be seen imitating the real Slim Shady from his younger days sporting a blonde wig and Robin costume trying extremely hard to climb a building to continue his superheroics. The music video ends with Slim Shady alongside Pete Davidson as Stanley humorously concluding his iconic career moments in a car crash.

In a teaser before the release of Houdini, Eminem featured magician David Blaine in a video as he teased the track. In the teaser, Blaine eats a wine glass using his usual trick while Em comments, “Well for my last trick I’m going to make my career disappear.” His last LP dropped in 2020 titled Music to Be Murdered By leaving a deficiency of great wordplay for more than three whole years among his stans. The exact date when the highly-anticipated album will be released has not yet been revealed. But it will come out in summer 2024.

Guess who's back to stir up some more controversies? Rapboy Slim Shady

The headline 'Eminem faces backlash' is now a cliche because Slim Shady is 'not a friend, he's a psychopath' as evident in numerous cases such as in '97 Bonnie and Clyde, Insane, Kim, Kill You, etc.

In the latest single, his heartiest cussings extend to Jimmy Iovine, himself, his mentor Dr. Dre, his manager and bestie Paul Rosenberg as well as his own kids, three of them who appear together in the music video via facetime for the first time in Eminem history. And filling up the cup of controversies, he gets canceled by netizens yet again like every other five minutes.

Shady's dark humor mixed with trademark insensitivity made him spit, "If I was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me, would I really have a shot at a feat?" cruelly referencing the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion incident from 2020. Slim also went on to diss R. Kelly in a hilarious rhyme as well as took shots at RuPaul, the transgender community, and more, staying in his usual domain of aggressive wordplay on a funky beat.

Celebrities like 50 Cent, Royce Da 5’9″, Snoop Dogg, The Alchemist, and Westside Boogie also make short appearances in the music video.

