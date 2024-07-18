Meghan Markle Receives A Whopping Six-Figure Payday from Global Sale of Suits; Report

Following the TV drama's meteoric rise in popularity, Meghan Markle is reportedly enjoying a six-figure sum from Suits. Despite ending in 2019, the TV show has had a recent resurgence on the streaming service Netflix. This money is on top of the salary she received each episode from 2011 to 2017, when she left the show after becoming engaged to Prince Harry when she played the fiery paralegal Rachel Zane.

Meghan Markle is reportedly receiving a significant financial boost, thanks to Suit

Meghan Markle has received a substantial financial boost following the global sale of the television show Suits, in which she starred for seven seasons. Meghan Markle is probably going to welcome this money, especially since she and Prince Harry signed a Netflix deal in 2020, which is scheduled to expire in 2025. Since coming to the US, the couple has experienced a number of business setbacks.

Although NBCUniversal, which oversees the sales of the series, has not disclosed precise royalties, approximations suggest that the Duchess could have received close to USD 200,000 (Pound 155,000) from Netflix only.

Markle is one of the ensemble cast members in the television series Suits, which has been distributed to more than 240 countries globally. The stars of the show profit from repeat fees as a result of this extensive distribution.

Suits' success continues to benefit former star

Advertisement

Prior to quitting acting to get engaged to Prince Harry, Meghan played the passionate paralegal Rachel Zane from 2011 to 2017. In an engagement interview, Meghan reflected on her choice and said, "I don't see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change. It's a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I've been working on [Suits] for seven years."

Even after its 2019 finale, Suits continued to rank among the most popular American television series on Netflix in the summer of 2023. The BBC recently outbid ITV for the UK rights to iPlayer; however, no financial information, including Meghan's potential earnings, has been disclosed.

According to media estimates, Netflix may have paid up to USD 37.5 million (or £ 29.5 million) for the licensing rights to Suits, with performers possibly taking home a portion of this sum.

ALSO READ: Suits Season 9 To Be Available Soon On Netflix: Everything You Need To Know