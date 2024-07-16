Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Decision to Use Sussex Surname for Children Stirs Controversy; Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be pushing the limits of the British Royal family. While the couple’s royal exit in 2020 was enough to irk the royal members, the Sussexes remain undaunted by the judgment.

With the launch of their second royal website this week, the royal couple’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, also debuted their new surnames. This controversial move reportedly goes against an age-old tradition and fractures a pact made with the late Queen Elizabeth.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry renamed their kids

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new site, sussex.com, was launched on Monday, July 15, replacing their former Archewell Foundation site. This move breaches the promise made to the late Queen that the Sussexes would not capitalize on their royal titles. Additionally, they stirred up controversy by changing their kids’ surnames, according to The Mirror.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s original surname, Mountbatten-Windsor, was changed to Sussex during the King’s Coronation in May 2023. Consequently, the royal kids are now known as Prince Archie Sussex and Princess Lilibet Sussex, as mentioned on the new site, much to the royal household’s shock.

A source later weighed in, saying that the new site serves as a “hub for the work of the Sussexes.” Whereas for the altered surname, it is the first time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s family of four share the same surname. “That’s a big deal for any family. It represents their unification and it’s a proud moment,” the source told The Times.

However, royal critics are not impressed by the Sussexes' decision. The family name Mountbatten-Windsor was established by the Privy Council in 1960 and applied to the male descendants of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Royal observers and fans condemn the Sussexes’ move

Though it is unclear why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to use their children's royal titles on their new site, many speculate that they are flaunting their association with the British Royal Family. There is some conjecture that the royal couple intends to use the titles for commercial gain despite stepping down from their official duties in 2020.

Initially addressed as Master and Miss until the King’s Coronation, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were not the grandchildren of a monarch then. They were eventually christened with the HRH titles, which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle intend to retain.

The new website introduces itself as “The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke & Duchess of Sussex," with detailed bios added below. These bios mention their kids’ official titles as Prince and Princess, contributing to the controversy.

The royal couple established their first site, Sussexroyal.com, in 2020, which also drew attention from the British Royal Family. However, following their royal exit, the site has been inactive for a long time since they are now unofficially using the website of the Sussexes.

Critics anticipate that Sussex.com will effectively replace Sussexroyal.com as the official site for the Sussexes. They also believe it will aid personal commercial gains for the royal couple, which is against what was once promised to Queen Elizabeth.

