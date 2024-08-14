Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Aide Compared Working for Them to Handling Teenagers; Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have lost another top staffer as Josh Kettler stepped down after just three months. Just before the couple's Colombia tour, the couple reportedly decided to part ways. A high-profile member of their team has jumped ship before. Samantha Cohen, their private secretary, left in 2019, citing the challenges of working with them. As the Sussexes navigate their public image amid ongoing controversies, the drama continues.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have lost another member of their staff. It is understood that Josh Kettler resigned from his position as Chief of Staff for the Sussexes after only three months, after mutually agreeing it was not a good fit. In advance of the couple's upcoming tour of Colombia, the couple announced their shock exit.

It's not the first time a major member of their PR team has resigned and moved on. Samantha Cohen resigned from her position as Harry and Meghan's private secretary a year after she was appointed by Queen Elizabeth at her personal request.

Originally from Brisbane, Australia, Ms Cohen worked for the former monarch for 17 years as a press secretary and assistant private secretary. Despite only agreeing to xa six-month secondment with Harry and Meghan, she could not leave as the Palace "couldn't find a replacement" for her. Her stay lasted 18 months.

In his book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, former Times royal correspondent Valentine Low claimed that Ms Cohen compared the job to working with teenagers. During the couple's first official tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand, he alleges Ms Cohen was screamed at.

"[Meghan and Harry] were impossible and pushed her to the limit," Low claimed. "Sam always made clear it was like working for teenagers." She left shortly after Jason Knauf, former Head of Communications, made a bullying complaint against Meghan in October 2018 - accusations Meghan strongly denied.

An investigation was launched into the bullying claims in March 2021 and invited past and present employees to speak in confidence about their experiences working for Meghan, following allegations that she drove two personal assistants out and staff were "humiliated" a number of times. It was later confirmed by Ms Cohen that she had been interviewed along with 10 other aides.

Publication of the results was expected. Nevertheless, it was revealed in July 2022 that the findings of the review would not appear in the Sovereign Grant report for that year. Buckingham Palace said lessons are being learned - but declined to elaborate.

