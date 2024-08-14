Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle Was Shocked to Be Denied Windsor Castle; Report

After marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dreamed of living the royal life in a castle. She was shocked to discover she wouldn’t be on equal footing with Prince William and Kate Middleton, says royal expert Tom Quinn. Meghan realized she’d always be 'tied to second place' when she moved into Frogmore Cottage instead of Windsor Castle. Reports say their second-tier status fueled jealousy and friction, leading them to leave the UK for California.

It was soon apparent to Meghan that her marriage to Prince Harry would always place her second in line. According to Quinn, she was stunned to learn she wouldn't be living in Windsor Castle when she first arrived in Britain. After their 2018 marriage, the couple received the 10-bedroom Frogmore Cottage.

In 2020, they quit their roles as senior working royals and moved to California. Their son, Archie, and daughter, Lilibet, born in the U.S., now live in Montecito. After Harry’s memoir, Spare, was published in January, they were asked to leave Frogmore permanently.

Their jealousy of William and Kate and the resulting friction contributed to their decision to leave the UK in 2020. Since stepping down as senior royals, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, have remained in the U.S.

In his confession, he said Harry had always been jealous of his brother’s privileged life due to their birth order, while he struggled to make a living on his own. For Meghan, the fact that Harry was still a senior royal and in the line of succession was magical. However, she soon realized that marrying the spare would always place her in second place.

Upon arriving in the UK and getting over the initial shock of not being allowed to live in Windsor Castle, Meghan understood that no amount of hard work and charm could change her position. William and Kate’s status became a source of jealousy for Meghan and Harry, according to reports.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty magazine, shares this view. She told The Telegraph that Meghan must have been incredibly envious of Kate, believing she would become a princess living in Windsor Castle. Instead, Meghan faced a stark contrast with William and Kate enjoying a beautiful home while she was in Nottingham Cottage.

Seward also dismissed the possibility of reconciliation between the two brothers and their wives, noting that Meghan reportedly dislikes William and Kate for their higher status. As an insider told The Telegraph, Meghan felt she had more of a right to speak than Kate due to her pre-royal career.

