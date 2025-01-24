Meghan McCain Fuels Barack and Michelle Obama Divorce Rumors Citing Insider Reports: 'They Live Separate Lives'

Political commentator and author Meghan McCain is fueling the rumors surrounding Barack and Michelle Obama's divorce, saying she has "reputable" sources who tell her the Obamas are getting a divorce.

McCain discussed the subject on her podcast Citizen McCain with Puck reporter Tara Palmeri. She said the chatter is coming from reputable journalists, not tabloid outlets.

Other reports they discussed on the podcast include those that have been circulating that suggest Barack and Michelle Obama are living separate lives.

McCain stated on the podcast, "I have been hearing this rumor that the Obamas are getting a divorce by reputable people. I'm not talking about TMZ."

She added, "I'm not talking about Perez Hilton... I'm talking about like very serious journalists telling me that they're hearing that the Obama divorce rumors are true."

McCain further stated that several credible journalists have come forward, saying that they think the rumors stating the Obamas are separating are true. McCain continued to stress that the information is not derived from gossip websites but rather from serious journalists.

Meanwhile, Palmeri chimed in saying, "We've heard that for a long time, like I just heard that they live separate lives."

Palmeri even went on to speculate that Michelle always despised politics and might view this as the perfect chance to leave Washington permanently. She said, "She's always hated politics! [Michelle] did not really like being First Lady."

Later in the Citizen McCain podcast, the two also mentioned the recent birthday tribute by the former President to his wife on social media. McCain found it unflattering. According to her, the choice of photo did not have to be made for a public post. To McCain, this image failed to dampen speculation about their marriage.

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama met in 1989 and got married in 1992. They share two daughters, Malia and Sasha.

