‘Mesmerized By Danny Go’: Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her Son Tatum Being A Fan Of Danny Go

Khloé Kardashian’s son, Tatum, is a massive fan of children’s performer Danny Go! Khloé shared some adorable clips of her 23-month-old son on Instagram Stories on Sunday, July 21. In these clips, Tatum is completely engrossed by Danny Go’s TV show.

Tatum mesmerizing moments

As he watched the show, Khloé tried to get Tatum's attention. He stood with his back to the camera, totally absorbed in The Slip and Slide Dance! performance. “Mesmerized by Danny Go,” Khloé captioned the first clip.

In another video clip, he is still standing while putting his hands on his hips and watching the screen. She commented on it and tried to gain his attention again, but this time, she did not succeed.

Tatum’s love for Danny Go!

This is not the first time Khloé has written about her son’s fondness for Danny Go! Last month, she posted a video of Tatum clapping along with Gorilla Smash. Khloé’s daughter True, who was 6 years old at that particular time, could be heard singing along too.

Then Tatum asked if they could listen to Happy Moon by Danny Go. The caption that went along with this post reads, “Danny Go for the win.” Tristan Thompson is the father of both Tatum and True, whom Khloe shares with him but is no longer together as a couple.

Parenting debates on The Kardashians

In recent episodes of The Kardashians, discussions have arisen concerning Khloé’s parenting style. During one family dinner in Aspen, she was criticized for FaceTiming True to say goodnight.

“I just want Khloé to enjoy the dinner, enjoy the moment, be present with us now,” Kim Kardashian expressed her frustrations. In one of her confessions, Kris Jenner mentions that Khloé should get off her phone and enjoy the moment.

In response to this, Khloé humorously highlighted that Kim hadn’t looked from her mobile device throughout dinner. However, regardless of these arguments, it is evident that Khloé places much importance on ensuring that her children are happy and entertained.

