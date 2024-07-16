The Kardashians Season 5 Episode 9: Release Date, Where to Watch, What to Expect & More

The Kardashian-Jenner family has maintained a strong presence on reality TV for over a decade. Now, with The Kardashians Season 5 Episode 9 titled Second Chances on the horizon, fans can anticipate more drama and heartfelt moments from the clan.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will witness Kris Jenner's journey to recovery, Kourtney Kardashian's trip to Australia, and other engaging storylines. Additionally, the episode will feature Kim and Khloe Kardashian's visit to a prison, promising insights into their experiences and interactions. Here’s everything you need to know about how, where to watch, and what to expect from the episode.

Release date and time

Get ready to tune in on July 18, 2024, at varying times, depending on your location. West Coast viewers can catch it at 9:00 PM PT on July 17, 2024, while East Coast viewers can watch it at midnight ET on July 18, 2024. Here’s a breakdown of release times across different time zones.

Eastern Time (US): July 18, 2024, at 12:00 AM

July 18, 2024, at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (US): July 17, 2024, at 09:00 PM

July 17, 2024, at 09:00 PM Central Time (US): July 17, 2024, at 11:00 PM

July 17, 2024, at 11:00 PM British Summer Time (UK): July 18, 2024, at 05:00 AM

Where to watch The Kardashians for free?

Good news for fans looking to catch up for free! You can stream Episode 9 of The Kardashians Season 5 for free on Hulu, which currently offers a 30-day free trial. Unlike the original series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired on E! and is available on Peacock, the reboot is exclusively available on Hulu. Simply sign up for Hulu to enjoy the latest episode and catch up on previous ones if you haven’t already subscribed.

Additionally, if you prefer Disney Plus, you can bundle it with your Hulu subscription. However, for watching The Kardashians, Hulu remains the primary platform for accessing all the latest episodes and previous seasons.

What to expect in The Kardashians Season 5, Episode 9?

In Second Chances, expect deeply emotional moments as Kris Jenner continues her recovery journey post-surgery. Kourtney Kardashian’s trip to Australia with Travis Barker and their children promises to bring more adventures and family moments to the screen. Meanwhile, Kim and Khloe Kardashian’s visit to a prison sheds light on significant social issues.

In the previous episode, Kim met with Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who came on the show to discuss her experiences, including her time in prison. Blanchard's case gained notoriety due to her involvement in a serious crime where her boyfriend killed her mother. Kim, who is studying to become a lawyer, pledged to support Blanchard in advocating for prison reform.

These upcoming episodes continue to explore personal journeys and impactful social issues within the Kardashian-Jenner family's dynamic lives.

Episode release schedule

The Kardashians Season 5 follows a weekly release schedule. Every Thursday, new episodes drop. Here’s a look at the release dates for the episodes so far:

Episode 1: Welcome to My Mind—Thursday, May 23

Episode 2: Get it Together—Thursday, May 30

Episode 3: This is Going to Be Really Hot Tea—Thursday, June 6

Episode 4: I'm the Man of the Year—Thursday, June 13

Episode 5: Baby Rocky—June 20

Episode 6: Stick Up You're a.—June 27

Episode 7: The Peak and The Pit—July 4

Episode 8: This Is My Most Important Job—July 11

Episode 9: Second Chances—July 18

Episode 10: July 25

So, mark your calendars and get ready to watch the upcoming episodes of The Kardashians.

