Reality TV star Kris Jenner, who is 68 years old and has six children, was heartbroken to hear that her ovaries were being removed. Kris Jenner was moved and emotional as she gathered her family to announce that she was getting ready for surgery after doctors discovered a tumor on her ovaries.

Kris Jenner gets emotional as she breaks the news of her surgery to her daughters

The celebrity mom had been enjoying a trip to Aspen, Kris thought it was time to break her bad news to them over dinner on their final night together. As she told her daughters the news, the chatty mother said, "I'm just really emotional about it because they came in handy with you guys."

In a confession, Kris says, "I'm emotional about it because that's where all my kids were conceived and that's where they were grown, in my tummy. And so [it's a] very sacred place to me. The emotional part for me is just having that gone." Jenner's daughter Kim acknowledged her mother's pain by stating, "To remove your ovaries is a really big deal."

According to Kris Jenner, it began with merely having a few ovaries removed. Then, though, she received a call. The surgeon said that "the best thing" for her would be to have her entire uterus removed. Kris was upset and felt crushed, yet she handled the situation calmly. She assured everyone that she would be fine and that they shouldn't be worried.

Kris Jenner is the mother to six children, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Rob Kardashian. In a preview for the next episode of The Kardashians, Kris appeared to be recovering well after her surgery.

How threatening is ovarian cancer?

Typically, ovarian tumors are benign. On the other hand, ovarian tumors can sometimes be deadly due to their malignant nature. Cancer of the ovaries can result from ovarian tumors. Typically, ovarian cancer is lethal in its later stages since it is not discovered in its early stages. It disseminates across the stomach and pelvis.

