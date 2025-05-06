Met Gala 2025: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Outfits Called a 'Joke' as Fans Troll Couple's Carpet Walk
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were heavily trolled for their looks on the blue carpet at the Met Gala. Take a look at what the netizens had to say.
As soon as the Met Gala looks dropped on the internet, internet sleuths got into the ‘fashion critic’ mode. Many shared their opinions on what they felt regarding certain looks.
While a few were praised, others were heavily criticized. Among them Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s outfits became a subject of trolling on social media.
To fill you in, the Baywatch actress decided to go with a Balmain dress that seemingly gave a vintage vibe. Her entire outfit consisted of polka dots. She also added a black hat and matching hand gloves.
To complement his wife, Nick Jonas decided to go with a Bianca Saunders look that consisted of a high-neck cream-colored blouse with a scarf. He added a high-waisted belt to his trousers.
It looks like netizens weren't really impressed with what the couple wore while taking the Met steps.
According to the Daily Mail, a person penned, “Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra attend his high school reunion #MetGala.” Another netizen reportedly penned, “What a joke! Her hat was so big, he couldn't even stand next to her.”
As per the outlet, a netizen wrote, “So Nick Jonas went as a preppy bull rider? Then Priyanka Chopra went as Bette Midler in Big Business,” While another shared, “It's giving Carmen Sandiego meets 101 Dalmatians.”
On the other hand, there were a few who shared positive comments for the couple and their outfits.
A person on X shared, “They’re adorable idc.” Another individual penned, “Nick Jonas looking like Prince Eric.” A platform user stated, “Gurrrrrrrelllllllll, Gimme THAT HAT AND OUTFIT”, while another wrote, “I’ll always love anything Priyanka puts together. She looks beautiful.”
