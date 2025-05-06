Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 19: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ananya Panday's movie banks on Blockbuster Tuesdays

Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 19: Kesari 2, which marks the sequel to Kesari, arrived in cinemas more than two weeks ago, i.e. April 18, 2025. Set against the backdrop of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, it chronicles the life of C Sankaran Nair, who fought a legal battle while challenging The Crown in the courtroom. Kesari 2 banks on Tuesday discount offer today.

Officially titled Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, the film will soon finish three weeks of its theatrical run. It has maintained a decent hold at the box office. The legal drama is now running at a slow pace while heading towards its end.

As per morning trends, Akshay Kumar-led courtroom drama is likely to witness a minimal rise on the 19th day of its release, thanks to Tuesday's discount offer. Also featuring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, Kesari 2 boasts Rs 79.25 crore net business in the last 18 days. Karan Singh Tyagi's directorial venture will cross the Rs 80 crore mark today.

Currently, Kesari Chapter 2 has two competitions, Raid 2 and The Bhootnii, both of which were released on May 1, 2025. The historical legal drama will also welcome Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's new film, Bhool Chuk Maaf by the end of the third week.

Jointly backed by Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective, Kesari 2 marks Akshay Kumar's second movie of 2025. He was previously seen in the aerial actioner, Sky Force earlier in January this year. Now, the actor has Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3, and Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline. All of these films are set to be released in 2025.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Kesari Chapter 2 is running in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

