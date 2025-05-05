Nick Jonas is Ready to Fight for Wife Priyanka Chopra's Biggest Fan Status; Watch How He Reacts As Someone Tries to Steal the Spot

Nick Jonas once again proved why he is the best husband. There is nothing cuter than praising your spouse in public without being shy about it, and the singer did just that during his latest interaction with a fan.

In a video captured by a social media user, Jonas can be seen signing autographs when a fan seemingly said they were a huge fan of Chopra . Jonas gave the most perfect response to this.

With a smile on his face, he said, “I’m her biggest fan, how could you beat me?” The clip is making rounds on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, and many people are sharing their thoughts on this wholesome moment.

A person on X wrote, "Awww that’s so sweet." An Instagram user wrote, “They both adore each other.” Many fans are also anticipating their return to the Met Gala, which is slated to take place on May 5. Another individual commented, “Eagerly waiting to see them rocking the Met Gala red carpet tomorrow.”

This isn’t the first time the musician has expressed admiration for his wife or shared that he’s her biggest fan. Back in 2024, the Baywatch star shared a video on Instagram showcasing her past performances.

The video was liked and praised by many fans, including Jonas himself. He commented under the post, “Baby, I’m your biggest fan forever and always.”

Apart from these moments, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star and We Can Be Heroes actress have given us the ultimate couple goals many times. The internet is filled with wholesome edits of the couple that make us feel more single than ever. Priyanka is attending the Met Gala today, and many are hoping Nick joins her on the red carpet.

