One Piece Chapter 1148: Truth About Harold’s Deals With World Government Revealed; Predictions And Possible Spoilers

As the situation in Elbaph grows more complicated with fierce confrontations arising at every corner, fans can only wonder what the upcoming chapter will have in store for them. The Holy Knights have begun making bold moves.

With hidden truths that could reshape everything the people of Elbaph once believed in being revealed, the excitement for One Piece Chapter 1148 is palpable. Keep reading to find out what we predict happens next.

Advertisement

One Piece Chapter 1148: Robin and Gaban’s targets are chosen

One Piece Chapter 1148 will likely begin with Nico Robin and Scopper Gaban selecting their respective opponents among the Holy Knights. Robin is expected to face Gunko, the knight responsible for capturing the Straw Hats and threatening Brook.

Gaban, on the other hand, is likely to battle Saint Shepherd Sommers, with their clashing ideologies and personal stakes—especially Gaban’s connection to his kidnapped son—driving the conflict. These confrontations are set to escalate the current tension across the Sun World battlefield.

One Piece Chapter 1148: Killingham faces Ange as the Elbaphian truth surfaces

Following her protest at the end of the previous chapter, Ange may be confronted by Saint Rimoshifu Killingham in One Piece Chapter 1148. He will likely begin unveiling the truth about King Harald’s dealings with the World Government, confirming that Harald had made concessions or cooperated with them.

Advertisement

This conversation will likely be transmitted through the nearby Transponder Snail, ensuring the citizens of Elbaph—including key figures like Ripley and the Giant Warrior Pirates—hear this truth. Some will reject the claim outright, while others may begin to question Harald’s motivations.

One Piece Chapter 1148: Jarul’s reaction and shift to the Underworld

The reactions of Elbaph’s citizens may be punctuated by Elder Jarul’s silence and visible anger in One Piece Chapter 1148. This will likely serve as the narrative bridge back to the Underworld, where Luffy, Loki, and their group will have heard the Holy Knights’ demands and Killingham’s claims. Reactions among the crew will vary from disbelief to anger, especially from figures like Hajrudin.

One Piece Chapter 1148: Loki confirms the truth and begins flashback

Loki will probably confirm that the accusations about Harald are true in One Piece Chapter 1148. His statement could initiate a multi-chapter flashback that explores King Harald’s relationship with the World Government in depth. This flashback is expected to reveal key historical events and motivations behind the current state of conflict involving Elbaph and the Holy Knights.

Advertisement

For more updates from the One Piece manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are purely speculative and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

ALSO READ: One Piece Chapter 1148 Returns To The Underworld; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More