Coolie Sneak Peek: Rajinikanth starrer drops fiery promo with a banger ‘powerhouse’ track by Anirudh Ravichander
The makers of Rajinikanth starrer Coolie have unveiled a massive sneak peek into the movie, teasing a banger song by Anirudh Ravichander.
Coolie starring Rajinikanth in the lead role is all geared up for its release on August 14, 2025. As the film is just 100 days away from hitting the big screens, they have dropped a sneak peek into the same.
Sharing the short promo, the makers penned, “Arangam Adhirattume, Whistle Parakkattume! #CoolieIn100Days. #Coolie worldwide from August 14th.” The song, speculated to be titled “Coolie Powerhouse” features shots of Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Sathyaraj, and Soubin Shahir from the behind their heads.
See the promo here:
