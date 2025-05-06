Raid 2 Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 6: Ajay Devgn-starrer relies on word of mouth; expects good momentum

Raid 2 smashed the box office with its dhamakedaar entry into cinemas. It comes seven years after the original film, Raid, and fast-forwards the journey of Amay Patnaik, who is transferred to Bhopal this time. The crime thriller stars Ajay Devgn, who has reprised his role from the 2018 release. Raid 2 is currently relying on positive word of mouth.

Raid 2, which is produced under the banner of T-Series, enjoyed its four-day-long extended opening weekend. A day after earning Rs 7 crore net business, as per mid-day trends, on Day 6, Ajay Devgn-starrer is expecting good momentum at the box office.

With no movie offer benefit on Tuesday, the crime thriller is relying on its positive word of mouth to bring respectable footfalls. It looks to have a minimal customary drop of around 10 percent today while continuing its phenomenal run.

The Raid sequel has fetched a net collection of Rs 78.5 crore so far. It is competing strongly with the holdover release, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, which is also currently under the Rs 80 crore mark. The crime drama has achieved this figure in the first week, unlike the courtroom drama that has been running in the third week.

Also featuring Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh, Raid 2 had a box office clash with The Bhootnii on May 1, 2025. The crime thriller has performed way better than the horror comedy.

Raid 2 emerged as one of the biggest openers in Bollywood this year. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, it is the third highest opening movie after Chhaava and Sikandar. In the film, Vaani is cast as Amay Patnaik's wife, Malini Patnaik while replacing Ileana D'Cruz. Riteish plays the main antagonist, Dada Manohar Bhai.

