Justin Bieber’s Met Gala Absence with Hailey Bieber Fuels Divorce Rumors; Here’s What He Was Doing Instead

Hailey Bieber undoubtedly had every eye on her as she stepped onto the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 5. However, it seems her husband, Justin Bieber, had different priorities.

In a recent social media post, the Baby hitmaker was seen engrossed in a stirring playoff game. According to TMZ, Hailey Bieber was spotted walking the Met Gala red carpet with a martini glass in hand.

Advertisement

While Justin Bieber was nowhere to be found at the Met Gala, he was busy watching the Toronto Maple Leafs' NHL game. The team had won against the Florida Panthers in their postseason series.

According to reports, the All I Want for Christmas Is You singer is currently in Iceland. He spent the day hitting the links and even posted videos of himself playing golf. Additionally, Justin shared a photo that seemingly showed him smoking, while his wife, Hailey Bieber, was seen in an all-business outfit at the Met Gala.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2025: Hailey Bieber Keeps It Basic With Just a Jacket Sans Husband Justin Bieber at Carpet Appearance

The highly acclaimed model wore a black blazer minidress with heels at the Met Gala.

This latest move by the couple adds fuel to the ongoing divorce rumors. Many of Justin Bieber’s fans had speculated that the couple might be heading for a split after the Canadian singer unfollowed several people on social media, including Hailey. Additionally, rumors surfaced that they were exploring places outside of the USA to start a new life.

Advertisement

Justin Bieber and Hailey welcomed their first baby boy, Jack Blues, in August 2024.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Hailey Bieber has been exploring legal options to sue those spreading rumors about her personal life, including divorce speculation.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber is 'Tired' Amid Justin Bieber Marriage Drama and Ahead of Rumored Met Gala Appearance; Check Out Relatable Update