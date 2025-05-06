Met Gala 2025: 5 Best-Dressed Celebs Who Proved They Are Fashion Royalty

Met Gala 2025 was a night to remember! Several stars strutted down the runway in show-stopping ensembles and made the event a glamorous affair. Some celebrities truly embodied the gala's theme: Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, and in a sea of couture, a few stood out!

Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the star-studded gala saw stars showing tailoring excellence in a theatrical and sometimes avant-garde manner. In the end, we got some unforgettable fashion moments that will be etched in fashion history for years to come.

Take a look at the top five celebrity looks from fashion's biggest night.

Rihanna

Sabrina Carpenter

Lupita Nyong’o

Jodie Turner-Smith

Nicki Minaj

Rihanna grabbed eyeballs in a Marc Jacobs skirt-suit paired with a stunning cropped tuxedo jacket and below-the-bump pinstriped skirt. To complete the look, she opted for pointy-toe Oxfords, a polka-dot tie, and a wide-brimmed black hat.

Carpenter went for a custom Louis Vuitton look for the night. Her look featured a burgundy pin-striped tailcoat with crystal buttons and a pin-striped bodysuit.

Nyong'o, on the other hand, wore a stunning powder blue Chanel suit with a matching hat and transparent cape. While Turner-Smith wore a custom Burberry creation.

Minaj redefined fashion in a custom look by Thom Browne.

