Met Gala 2025: Why Were Lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Missing From Fashion Extravagaza? Sources Reveal

This year’s MET Gala saw many A-listers wow the crowd with their looks. But two major celebrities were absent from the event, and it was none other than the couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Many expected the pair to show up, but they notably did not appear at the event.

Now, the sources who have direct knowledge of the situation claimed to TMZ that Swift and Kelce were given an invitation to attend the biggest night in fashion. The insiders reportedly added that the couple was not able to make it work because of their schedules.

The songstress has had the taste of what it’s like to attend MET. Her last reported attendance at the Met Gala was in 2016, during which the theme was Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology. The Wildest Dreams singer also served as a co-chair at the time.

When it comes to the famous NFL player, he has never attended the event in the past. If he had attended it this year, it would have marked his big debut.

Not seeing Swift and Kelce on the blue carpet this year may have definitely made Swifties sad, but they should hold on to their hopes because who knows, the couple might attend next year?

The prestigious event for 2025 followed the ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ theme. Celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Diljit Dosanjh, Shah Rukh Khan, Damson Idris, Gigi Hadid, and many others also walked the blue carpet.

The Met Gala became more grand as ahead of the event, Rihanna, who also ATE and left no crumbs, revealed that she and ASAP Rocky were expecting their third child.

