Days of Our Lives May 5 Episode Recap: Chanel and Johnny Speak Their Heart After the Failed Adoption Fiasco

In the May 5, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives, the audience witnesses EJ reflecting on seeing his son the night he was shot. At that moment, Chanel enters and confronts him over the failed adoption drama.

She tells EJ about Johnny’s identity crisis, which was caused by EJ. He apologizes and asks if there’s any way he can fix the situation. Chanel doesn’t hold back; she says he took away Johnny’s happiness and that she and Johnny will never stop hating him for it.

Later, Marlena informs Chanel how sad Johnny has been and how much he loved her. Chanel admits that she also loved him, but says he hurt her deeply.

Marlena and EJ meet, and she advises him to give his son some space. She also questions whether EJ thought Johnny had shot him. EJ insists that Johnny would never be capable of such an act, especially not against his own father. He asks Marlena to tell Johnny that he’ll always be there for him, no matter how Johnny feels.

In a surprising twist, Chanel ends up meeting Johnny. Though still very angry, she tells him she wanted to talk. She opens up about understanding where he was coming from, but adds that he needed time to process the fact that he didn’t want to adopt or become a father.

Johnny expresses gratitude to Chanel for understanding and asks if she can forgive him. However, Chanel says she’s not ready to do that yet. Johnny then promises to do anything he can to make things right with her.

Meanwhile, Steve and Shawn discuss their plan to steal the drug from Dr. Russell. Steve suggests involving Kayla. Though she wouldn’t want to break the law, she also loves Bo deeply and might be convinced.

Later, Shawn informs Johnny about Bo’s health condition and the lack of available treatment. When their conversation shifts to EJ, Johnny admits he was deeply affected after learning what EJ had done. It also took a toll on his marriage. Shawn advises him to give Chanel space and reminds him that being a parent is a full-time job.

