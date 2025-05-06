Man Crashes Car Into Front Gate Of Jennifer Aniston’s Home: Everything We Know So Far

A man reportedly crashed his car seemingly into the front gate of Jennifer Aniston’s house. As per a report by CNN, the man in question was detained after the incident took place. The reports also suggest that the online records indicate the house belonged to the actress.

As per Officer Jeff Lee, who happens to be a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department, the crash took place on Monday around 12:20 p.m.

The report states that the crash took place at a property on the 900 block of Airole Way, located in Bel Air, an affluent Los Angeles neighborhood.

The spokesperson also stated that the police responded to a call about a “burglary suspect” at the property, who “ran his vehicle through the gate to the residence.”

Officer Jeff Lee also told the news publication that a security guard was present on the premises, who caught the suspect until LAPD officers arrived. The suspect is being described as a white male in his 70s.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, and the police had not yet determined if the incident was accidental or intentional, as per Officer Jeff Lee.

Meanwhile, Officer David Cuellar stated to CNN that the homeowner was not present at the location when the incident took place.

Previously, the actress from We Are The Millers had expressed her interest in architecture and design and how much she likes renovating places.

She also spoke of her Bel Air home, while having a conversation with Architectural Digest back in 2018, that in case she “wasn’t an actress, I’d want to be a designer.”

Jennifer Aniston is best known for her roles in the highly acclaimed TV series, the classic sitcom Friends. She was recently seen acting alongside Adam Sandler in the thriller comedy movie, Murder Mystery 2, which is a sequel to the 2019 outing.

