Met Gala: 7 Indian TV actors we wish to see at the event someday: Hina Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Nakuul Mehta and more

The 2025 Met Gala has created quite a buzz on social media. With Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's dashing red carpet appearance, to mom-to-be Kiara Advani's breathtaking ensemble, to Diljit Dosanjh's classic traditional look, the Met Gala served a high-quality fashion extravaganza on the first Monday of May. Now, as global stars and prominent personalities graced the red carpet of this prestigious event, Pinkvilla brings a list of popular TV actors that we wish to see walk the prestigious Met Gala red carpet someday.

7 Indian TV actors we wish to see at Met Gala someday

Hina Khan

Hina Khan, the Sher Khan of the entertainment industry, made a breathtaking appearance at the Cannes Film Festival last year. As a talented star, fashion icon, and beloved actor, Hina's fans would be overjoyed to see her grace the red carpet at the Met Gala in an extravagant couture gown.

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash never fails to deliver a stunning look. Watching her walk the Met Gala red carpet someday is a dream for many of her fans. Her confidence, aura, and stylistic choices are truly admirable. Whether in traditional or western outfits, Tejasswi knows how to flash that gorgeous smile while posing for the cameras on the grand carpet of the Met Gala.

Nakuul Mehta

When it comes to experimenting with fashion, Nakuul Mehta stands out. His unique fashion choices are often admired by fans. From accessories like nose piercings to makeup choices such as sporting kajal, Nakuul is always ahead of the trend, charming everyone with his flair for experimentation.

Shivangi Joshi

The young diva of the television world, Shivangi Joshi, has truly made a name for herself. Her talent has made her a household name, and her social media posts showcase her gorgeous outfits, ranging from traditional to western styles, which receive immense love from her fans. Many would love to see her walk the Met Gala red carpet and shine like a star on a global stage.

Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha, an actress with an illustrious television career, follows a minimal yet elegant approach to dressing. Her sarees and comfortable outfits are admired by fans. Seeing her flaunting her unique fashion choices at the Met Gala would be a real treat.

Karan Kundrra

The handsome Karan Kundrra has become a fashion inspiration for many. His fit physique allows him to shine in various outfits, from blazers to casual wear and ethnic attire. Watching him walk the Met Gala red carpet has been a long-time wish for many fans.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma's name is synonymous with fashion, and we have no complaints about that! Only Nia can transform an ordinary outfit into something extraordinary, and we love this quality about her. From sexy gowns to low-waisted jeans and crop tops, her wardrobe is filled with styles that every girl can steal inspiration from. It will be exciting to see what Nia would wear if she graces the Met Gala red carpet.

