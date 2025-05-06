Box Office: Mohanlal starrers L2 Empuraan and Thudarum sell over 1 crore tickets cumulatively in Kerala alone; a HISTORIC feat

The veteran superstar Mohanlal is currently the biggest box office force from Mollywood. On a streak of major blockbusters, the actor’s recently released family drama Thudarum is climbing the record charts at the Kerala box office. Directed by Tharun Moorthy and also starring Shobana in a leading role, the film has been embraced by audiences.

At the time of Thudarum’s release, Mohanlal’s previous multi-starrer action-thriller L2: Empuraan was nearing the end of its theatrical run in Kerala. Its final lifetime collection at the Kerala box office stands just under Rs 87 crore, making it the second highest-grossing Malayalam film in the state. Both films were released just a month apart.

With these two major hits combined, Mohanlal has contributed to selling over 1 crore tickets in Kerala in the last 40 days, an unprecedented feat in Malayalam cinema. This massive ticket sale has resulted in a combined box office gross of Rs 160 crore during this period.

As Thudarum continues its highly successful run, these numbers are expected to rise even further. Currently 11 days into its release, the film recently recorded the biggest second Monday gross of all time, earning Rs 5.30 crore that day and taking its total gross to Rs 71.80 crore.

Although L2: Empuraan was released with magnum opus-level hype, it fell short of becoming the highest-grossing film at the Kerala box office. However, Thudarum is expected to surpass that record soon. Based on its strong box office performance, the family drama is likely to overtake the current highest-grosser, 2018, starring Tovino Thomas, which currently holds the record with Rs 89.50 crore. If Thudarum maintains its momentum, it may even cross the Rs 100 crore mark.

Thudarum in theaters

Mohanlal and Shobana starrer Thudarum is currently playing in cinemas.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

