North West Teased Mom Kim Kardashian's 2025 Met Gala Look Before the Event, But Why Didn't She Attend? What We Know

Kim Kardashian is undoubtedly the life of the Met Gala. Everyone was keeping an eye out for the highly acclaimed personality to be a part of the grand night. Kim's daughter, North West, took to her social media and posted a story with her mother.

However, it is crucial to know that North West, although she showed up in the video, was not a part of the event that took place at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, on May 5, 2025.

It is crucial to know that Anna Wintour, being the chair of the event, does not allow anyone under 18 to be a part of it.

As seen in the Instagram stories of Kim Kardashian, she was seen getting ready for the night, considered the most important event in the fashion industry and is held on the first Monday of May.

ALSO READ: Female Suspect in Kim Kardashian's 10 Million USD Paris Robbery May Escape Unscathed; Court Hears Family's Plea in 2016 Case

In the social media footage, both North West and Kim Kardashian were seen wearing simple clothes while being at home. However, as the blurry video moved ahead, the two could be seen getting ready for the evening and joining other stars from the Hollywood film industry.

In the video, Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, were seen posing in front of a white wall, which seemingly might be from their house. This was when the socialite was seen wearing a black leather dress by Chrome Hearts, a perfect outfit for the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. The TV personality also wore a matching black hat, adding a unique look to her attire. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian also wore a dazzling necklace.

