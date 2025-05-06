Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi announce pregnancy with a photo: 'Life’s most beautiful role yet'

Varun Tej Konidela and his wife Lavanya Tripathi are all set to embrace parenthood after nearly 2 years of marriage. Yes, you read that right! The couple recently took to their social media handles to share the happy news with a heartwarming photo. They also expressed excitement about stepping into the beautiful new chapter of their lives.

Advertisement

In the picture, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi can be seen holding a pair of woven baby socks in their hands. The monochrome photo is adorned with heart stickers. Sharing the moment, Varun wrote, "Life’s most beautiful role yet - Coming soon."

Take a look at the post below:

Soon after Varun made the post, several celebrities took to the comments to shower the couple with well wishes. Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "Congratulations!!!!! Big hug to you both," while Allu Arjun's wife, Sneha Reddy, commented, "Congratulations."

Rakul Preet also wrote, "Omgggg congratulations," and Sudheer Babu added, "Congratulations."

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi's love story began on the sets of Mister in 2016. The couple kept their relationship under wraps for years before announcing their marriage in 2023. Varun shared in an interview with the Indian Express how difficult it was to maintain secrecy initially.

The actor also mentioned that while it was successful, the process had its difficulties. There were moments when he wished to escape the pressure of public life and simply relax. He explained that the decision to keep things private was motivated by their focus on their careers at the time.

Advertisement

Both were still navigating their place in the industry and felt that prioritizing work over publicizing their romance was the right approach. After five years of dating, the couple got engaged in June 2023. Later, they exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, on November 1, 2023. The festivities were attended by Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and several other notable celebrities.

ALSO READ: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi can’t take eyes off each other in new romantic photo