Met Gala 2025: Aimee Lou Wood Reveals Status on The White Lotus Co-Star Walton Goggins Feud Amid Reconciliation Reports

Aimee Lou Wood addressed swirling rumors about her relationship with The White Lotus co-star Walton Goggins at the 2025 Met Gala.

Though both stars attended the gala, they walked the red carpet separately. Aimee arrived with Patrick Schwarzenegger, while Walton showed up solo.

Asked by Entertainment Tonight about possibly joining Walton on SNL, Aimee laughed it off. “I couldn’t say… but also I’m not, I’m not doing that,” she said. Still, she praised Walton: “I loved working with Walton. It was the best thing ever. He’s going to be incredible doing SNL. It’s the perfect thing for him. It’s going to be hilarious.”

Fans had been speculating earlier in the day, following subtle signs of a potential thaw in their rumored feud via social media.

As for why Aimee and Patrick attended together, Patrick told Variety: “I heard Aimee was coming and I texted her and said, ‘Can we please go together? I’m so nervous.’ She replied, ‘I was going to text you the same thing!’”

They met at her hotel and walked in as a team.

While the drama may have sparked fan theories, Aimee’s upbeat comments on Walton suggest things are more playful than personal. And with SNL just around the corner, the spotlight stays on what’s next.

