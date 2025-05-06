The Young and the Restless May 5 Episode Recap: Phyllis Accuses Billy and Sally of Celebrating Her Downfall

In the May 5, 2025 episode, Audra welcomes Nate as he returns to Genoa City. Nate reveals that things have been going well with Amy’s treatment. He then asks Audra what she has been up to.

She excitedly talks about her new company, but when the topic of funding comes up, she admits that she hasn’t received any money from Victor. Nate senses that something is off and warns her not to ignore the red flags. Audra insists that she has everything under control.

During their conversation, Nate also shares that he and his brother bonded during their time in Boston. As Amy invites Nate over, she notices missed calls from Victor.

Meanwhile, at the Abbott estate, Claire and Kyle meet to catch up. Kyle suggests the idea of moving into Adam’s now-empty house, something he had already looked into. Claire is surprised that Kyle made this decision without informing her.

She tells him she prefers to take things more slowly. They agree to check in with each other and move at a pace they’re both comfortable with.

Elsewhere, at the GCAC, Billy and Sally try to toast to a new beginning. However, their celebration is interrupted when Phyllis appears and assumes they are celebrating her downfall.

Sally attempts to clear the air, but Phyllis remains convinced of her own narrative. She accuses Sally of taking her job and Billy of following his usual pattern—firing people and replacing them with a new woman.

Before storming out, Phyllis warns Billy that he will regret betraying her. Later, at Crimson Lights, as she pours herself an espresso, she mutters to herself that this isn’t over.

