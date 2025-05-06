Spy X Family Chapter 116: Yor Begins Her Mission With Garden; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Spy X Family chapter took place at a secluded mansion, where Director Wilker met with the Shopkeeper to present three assignments. The Shopkeeper rejected two politically motivated ones, but accepted a mission to stop Miteran elk poaching in southwest Ostania, citing historical and diplomatic sensitivity.

Later, Yor, Matthew, Hemlock, and Gympie gather in the garden, where Hemlock clashed briefly with Yor. During their meeting, the Shopkeeper explained the poachers’ ties to crime syndicates and potential border guard interference. Matthew, Yor, and Hemlock are assigned the mission, with the latter two butting heads at the end of the chapter.

Spy X Family Chapter 116 will likely follow Yor’s departure for the forest assignment. She may fabricate a plausible excuse for Loid, who may not initially believe her. However, Anya will sense the truth using her telepathy, and try to help with Yor’s cover.

Alternatively, the chapter may shift entirely to the mission, tracking Yor, Hemlock, and Matthew as they enter the poachers’ territory. Fans may see how these poachers operate, their numbers, and possible collusion with local officials. Interpersonal friction, especially between Yor and Hemlock, could impact coordination as they encounter wildlife threats and hidden traps.

Following the series’ bi-weekly release schedule, Spy X Family Chapter 116 will be made available by May 12, 2025, at 12 am JST. For most fans around the world, this translates to a May 11 premiere, with release times adjusted to local time zones.

Spy X Family Chapter 116 can be read on various platforms online after its release. Viz Media offers access for readers in the US and Canada, while Shueisha's MANGAPlus releases new chapters worldwide. Additionally, readers can find it on Shonen Jump+.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

