Dua Lipa-Callum Turner to Alicia Keys-Swizz Beatz: Romance Takes Center Stage as Celebrity Couples Arrive at Met Gala 2025
Met Gala 2025: Hollywood and the music industry’s hottest couples are proving that coordinated couture is twice as nice. Check out their gorgeous red carpet looks.
Coordinated fashion and chemistry ruled this year's Met Gala as Tinseltown's power couples arrived hand-in-hand on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The celebrity duos stole the spotlight as they flaunted their jaw-dropping couture, honoring this year's theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
Fan-favorites Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra dazzled in a matching attire. While PeeCee wore a chic polka dot suit dress by Olivier Rousteing, Jonas donned a long-sleeve ivory shirt with a knotted scarf neckline and black pants adorned with diamond brooches.
Lipa made heads turn in a custom open-back chiffon dress featuring a bow, a black sequin tweed jacket, and an organza cape. Her partner wore a classic black suit and white shirt with a sparkling white tie studded with crystals.
Keys and Beatz wore matching bright red and burgundy pin-striped suits tailored to perfection. Keys elevated her look with a puffer, floor-length shawl, and a beaded headpiece.
Take a look at the most stylish celebrity couples at this year's Met Gala!
Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Russell Wilson and Ciara
Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams
Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Evans
Christian Cowan and Sam Smith
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner
Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour served as co-chairs for the 2025 Met Gala. Despite being the honorary chair, LeBron James skipped the event due to an injury.