Box Office: Thudarum tops 2nd consecutive weekend in UK among Indian films despite running in Week 2

Mohanlal is on an intense success streak right now at the global box office. After L2: Empuraan broke tons of records at the Kerala box office and overseas, the Malayalam superstar continues his reign at the box office with his latest release, Thudarum. It is a family drama helmed by Tharun Moorthy, co-starring Shobana.

Advertisement

Thudarum becomes the top-performing Indian film at the UK box office

Thudarum, currently running in Week 2, has recently crossed past its second weekend at the UK box office. In the market, the Mohanlal starrer saw a gross of £166,280 collected in just 3 days of its second weekend. This is undoubtedly a huge total and justifiable according to its positive reception. However, what makes it bigger is that the other Indian films recently released in the UK failed to cross this total on their respective opening weekend.

While the list of top-performing Indian films in the UK is dominated by Thudarum, it is followed by other May 1 releases facing a 4-day extended opening weekend. Suriya’s Retro follows Thudarum here with a gross of £163,457 collected in 4 days of its extended opening weekend, a very minimal difference.

The two are further followed by Nani’s latest release, Hit 3, which grossed £150,772 at the UK box office. Ajay Devgn steps into the race with his latest Hindi film Raid 2, standing at a gross of £125,082. The above-listed four movies stand a very average margin away from each other, while the fifth position drops to a much lower level.

Advertisement

The Tamil comedy drama Tourist Family stands in the fifth position and has seen a much lower gross amid the bigger performers, collecting only £33,476 at the UK box office in its initial 4 days. The film is helmed by Abishan Jeevinth and led by Yogi Babu, M. S. Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bagavathi Perumal, and others.

Surrounded by these four lower performers, Thudarum is expected to continue dominating the market further this week. As the family drama is currently performing very strongly, the film also has a good possibility of overtaking L2: Empuraan at the box office.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Mohanlal starrers L2 Empuraan and Thudarum sell over 1 crore tickets cumulatively in Kerala alone; a HISTORIC feat