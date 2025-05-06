Met Gala 2025: Kim Kardashian Has an Oops Moment at Carpet Amid Kanye West Custody Trouble; Here's How She Reacted

Kim Kardashian had a small hiccup before her grand entrance at the Met Gala 2025. A video going viral on social media shows her bodyguard tripping over the train of her dramatic Chrome Hearts gown just as she stepped out of The Mark Hotel in New York City. The incident happened moments before she headed to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for fashion’s biggest night.

Despite the awkward moment, Kim Kardashian stayed calm and even offered her hand to steady the security guard. She made sure he was fine before continuing to her vehicle as per E! News. The video has since circulated online, with many praising her composed reaction.

While Kim’s 11-year-old daughter, North West, was seen leaving the hotel alongside her mom, she did not walk the red carpet. This aligns with the Met Gala's strict age policy, which requires all attendees to be at least 18 years old.

North's father, Kanye West, did not attend the event. This comes amid ongoing reports about their custody arrangements. However, Kim has not made any public comment regarding their personal situation.

Kim wasn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner present at the gala. Her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner also made standout appearances at the event.

Kendall wore a bold look by designer Torishéju. Her dress had a suit-inspired design with a deep neckline and a long train. Kylie opted for a custom Ferragamo halter gown. The outfit featured a sheer corset-style bodice and a high-slit tweed skirt.

Both sisters posed separately on the red carpet and supported this year’s theme: Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, with the official dress code titled Tailored for You.

