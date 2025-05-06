ASAP Rocky Reacts to 'Cooking Up' Baby No. 3 with Rihanna and Explains WHY They Chose Met Gala for Announcement

The Met Gala became a lot grander when Rihanna revealed that she was expecting a third child with beau ASAP Rocky ahead of the event. This surely surprised everyone. The rapper did not shy away while talking about the same subject.

In a video shared by the Associated Press, Rocky was asked what it felt like to reveal this special news on the Met Gala day. To this, the rapper expressed that it felt “amazing.”

The Praise the Lord vocalist stated that they were “tired of holding that, and it was time to show the people what we were cooking up.” Rocky also shared that he was “glad” everyone was happy for them because they themselves were truly happy.

He was further asked how it felt to be receiving a lot of love from the fans after the revelation. The musician responded with, “That’s amazing.”

Rocky called it a “blessing” and added, “Because you know how some people in other situations at times can be envious of other people, but we’ve been seeing love for the most part. We’re really receptive to that. We appreciate that, you know what I mean? That’s love. Love is love.”

For the unversed, the pair share two children, sons Rza Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers.

Looking back, Riri had announced her first pregnancy by taking a stroll through New York City. Her second pregnancy was announced when she headlined the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

Just like every year, the songstress did not disappoint us with her Met Gala look. Sticking to the theme for the year, which was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, Riri donned a Marc Jacobs outfit that consisted of a black wool crop jacket, bustier bodysuit, a black pin-striped tailored skirt with a bustle, and a polka dot satin cravat. Her hat was created by Jacobs in partnership with Stephen Jones, according to Vogue.

On the other hand, as per the outlet, Rocky, who was also the co-chair of the event, wore a custom-made look from his own creative agency, AWGE.

His outfit highlighted a black oversized coat. He added diamond jewelry and carried a Briony Raymond umbrella that had a pistol-shaped handle, per E! News.

