Who Was Millena Brandão? Child Actress Dies at 11 After Suffering 13 Cardiac Arrests

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Millena Brandão, a Brazilian child actress and model known for her role in the Netflix series Sintonia, died on May 2 at the age of 11. According to reports, she suffered multiple heart attacks, however, the official cause of death remains unknown.

Brandão's mother, Thays Brandão, told Brazilian outlet G1 that the child actress complained of severe headaches, leg pain, fatigue, and a loss of appetite on April 24. In the first hospital visit, doctors diagnosed her with dengue fever and sent her home without performing tests. They returned to the hospital on April 26, but she was sent home again without a proper diagnosis.

Her condition worsened, and on April 28, she fainted at home. After being rushed to the hospital, Millena suffered a cardiac arrest the next morning and was placed on life support. “Her lip turned purple. Then they resuscitated her and intubated her. From that day on, she never woke up again,” her mother told the outlet.

A CT scan later revealed a 5-centimeter mass in her brain, but no neurologist was available to determine whether the mass was a tumor, cyst, edema, or clot.

Over the following days, Millena suffered a total of 13 cardiac arrests. Doctors ultimately declared her brain dead, and her parents made the difficult decision to turn off her life support.

"She got worse, with two to three cardiac arrests per day. She had 13 arrests in total. She had never had that before. There was one day when she had seven respiratory arrests," her mother recalled. "I said that if we were to let her little heart stop beating on its own, we would suffer more, and so would she. And we asked for the machines to be turned off."

Thays confirmed her daughter’s passing in an emotional Instagram post on May 3. She shared a photo of Millena with angel wings and a halo.

Brandão was known for the soap opera The Childhood of Romeo and Juliet along with the Netflix series Sintonia. She worked with a modelling agency and contributed to several brand campaigns.

