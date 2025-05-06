Why Was André 3000 Wearing a Grand Piano at the Met Gala? Find Out

André 3000 doesn’t do red carpets often. But when he does, he makes sure it’s unforgettable. 17 years after sneaking into the Met Gala through the kitchen, the elusive OutKast icon showed up with a grand piano strapped to his back—and a new album to match.

André arrived in a custom navy jumpsuit by Burberry and his own label, Benji Bixby. But it was the piano that stole the show—a wearable sculpture designed in collaboration with image architect Law Roach and Burberry’s Daniel Lee.

The statement wasn’t just sartorial. On his way to the gala, André dropped a surprise EP titled 7 Piano Sketches. The instrumental album features raw, improvisational piano tracks, recorded years ago on his iPhone and shared privately with friends like Erykah Badu and Tyler, the Creator. The tracks include voice notes, ambient textures, and a complete absence of rapping. As the press release warned: “No bars.”

The idea of wearing a piano? All André. It was a visual nod to the music itself—intimate, unpolished, and deeply personal. He once imagined it as a music video concept: him walking through New York with a piano on his back. For the 2025 Met Gala, he made it real.

André 3000 may have skipped bars, but he hit all the right notes—musically and stylistically. With his self-reflective piano album and a look that redefined dandyism, he turned the red carpet into a runway of reinvention.

