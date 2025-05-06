Met Gala 2025: Diljit Dosanjh carries his Punjabi heritage in Prabal Gurung Maharaja outfit; 5 unmissable fashion details

When it comes to flaunting Punjabi fashion, no one does it better than Diljit Dosanjh. For his Met Gala debut, the singer proudly flaunted Indian fashion, donning a royal sherwani, pagdi (turban) and a sword in his hand, dishing out Maharaja energy. In the gala full of glitz and glamor, he chose to go with something Indian, and we can’t wait to check out 5 show-stopping details. Let’s take a closer look at his ensemble!

1. Gurmukhi cape

For his Met Gala 2025 look, Diljit Dosanjh made a grand appearance in an ivory sherwani designed with a long cape by Prabal Gurung. Making his look stand out and adding a personal touch to it, the cape featured a strong quote in Gurmukhi script that says, “Uthe Sardaar Gabbroo Jattan De Swaag Vaang Phirde Ne Punjab Laal.”

2. Punjabi turban

Always proudly flaunting the Punjabi culture, no matter the occasion, the singer always wore a turban and did the same for his Met Gala debut look. Complementing his sherwani, he wore a white turban heavily embellished with golden jewelry and topped with a white kalgi.

3. Carried a sword

Evoking the feeling of bravery, Diljit opted for a full Maharaja look, and for that, he carried a long sword in his hand that instantly grabbed everyone’s attention.

4. Tribute to Patiala’s Maharaj

Diljit’s outfit may first seem to be a way of flaunting Indian fashion by the time you know the history behind it. The singer opted for this outfit to pay his tribute to Patiala’s Maharaj, known as Bhupinder Singh, who was a great fan of a luxurious lifestyle.

5. Royal jewelry

A maharaja avatar is always incomplete without royal jewelry and to match their level of royalty, Diljit decided to accessorize his look. Focusing on his neck and adding a layer to the sherwani’s neckline, he opted for a multi-layered neckpiece adorned with precious gemstones.

These 5 interesting details in Diljit Dosanjh’s Met Gala 2025 look make him stand out among the crowd. From the outfit and accessories to the strong emotions behind it, the singer indeed stood up to our expectations.

