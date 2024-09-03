Mia Farrow Says She Doesn't Mind Actors Working With Her Ex Woody Allen: 'I’m Not One Who’d Say...'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Mia Farrow harbors no ill will against actors who choose to work with her ex-partner, Woody Allen. The actress and activist, 79, said in a recent interview that she is not someone who’d say the actors shouldn't collaborate with the filmmaker, whom she was in a relationship with between 1980 and 1992. After their romance ended, Allen, uncannily, began dating Farrow’s adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn. The duo married in 1997 and now share two daughters. He was also accused of sexual abuse by another one of Farrow’s daughters, Dylan Farrow.

Allen was never formally charged.

During a Sunday, September 1, sit-down with journalist Seth Doane of CBS, Farrow was asked if she could separate the experience as an actor in the films she worked on with Allen during their relationship from the personal trials and tribulations that followed. Farrow, without missing a beat, responded, “Oh yeah, yeah.”

“I completely understand if an actor decides to work with him,” the Rosemary’s Baby star added. “I’m not one who’d say, ‘Oh, they shouldn’t.’”

ALSO READ: Reporter Slams Blake Lively For the 'Most Uncomfortable Interview' That Made Her Want to 'Quit' Her Job; See Here

Some of Allen’s outspoken supporters over the years have included Diane Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Scarlett Johansson, Jude Law, Bill Maher, Cate Blanchett, Jim Belushi, Juno Temple, Jeff Goldblum, Michael Caine, and more.

Kate Winslet, Drew Barrymore, Greta Gerwig, Evan Rachel Wood, Rachel Brosnahan, Natalie Portman, Freida Pinto, Jeff Daniels, Peter Sarsgaard, and more, meanwhile, have sworn off working with the four-time Oscar winner again.

Allen’s last American movie, A Rainy Day in New York, coincided with the #MeToo movement in 2019, leading cast members Selena Gomez, Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Hall, Griffin Newman, and Elle Fanning to donate their salaries to organizations focused on preventing sexual assault and supporting assault victims.

Advertisement

Last year, Allen went to France to direct his 50th feature film, Coupe de Chance, which, despite favorable reviews from critics, earned only $7.4M at the global box office.

Farrow, meanwhile, will next portray a woman, who welcomes a New Yorker (played by Patti LuPone) into her life in the Broadway one-act comedy The Roommate. The production, which is now in previews, will begin its official run at the Booth Theater in Manhattan on September 12. Tickets for the show are now on sale.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with sexual assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Sharon Stone, Liam Neeson, and Others Come Forth Defending Kevin Spacey Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations; READ