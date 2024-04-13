Michael J Fox Claims It Was Tough Being Famous In The 80s; Says ‘It Was An Amazing Time’

Michael J. Fox recalled that it was difficult to gain popularity in the 1980s. With the changing times in Hollywood, the actor shared his thoughts on today’s films and talent.

By Rashi Desai
Published on Apr 13, 2024  |  09:15 PM IST |  903
IMDB
Michael J. Fox via IMDB

Michael J. Fox opens up about difficulty gaining fame in the 80s, with no internet or social media being present. The American-Canadian activist shared that he feels happy when someone comes up to him and defines him as “80s famous.” Fox gained popularity in 1980s by portraying various characters in films such as Palmerstown, U.S.A., Back To The Future, and Family Ties, among others.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

In 2020, the actor announced his retirement after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1998. Fox shared that it was difficult for him to remember the lines and dialogue of the scenes. 

Related Stories

Ryan Gosling's Daughters Are Better Than Him At I'm Just Ken Moves
entertainment
Ryan Gosling's Daughters Are Better Than Him At I'm Just Ken Moves
Oprah Winfrey Reveals Nightly Calls With BFF Gayle King Were Therapy For Her; DEETs Inside
entertainment
Oprah Winfrey Reveals Nightly Calls With BFF Gayle King Were Therapy For Her; DEETs Inside

Michael J. Fox Reflects on Being Talented to Be Famous

In conversation with People Magazine, Fox revealed how it sounded cool to him when he was called the 80’s actor. The Teen Wolf star said, “There’s an expression I referred to when they gave me an honorary Academy Award—somebody said to me the day before, they were talking about getting this award and being famous and they said, ‘You’re ‘80s famous.’ I thought, wow, that’s cool. ‘80s famous. Right, we were different.”

Speaking of being tough and away from the internet, Fox added, “We were tougher. We didn’t have social media; we didn’t have any of that crap. We were just famous. Left to our own resources. And it was an amazing time.”

 

ALSO READ: Will Michael J Fox Return To Acting Again After 2020 Retirement Announcement? Actor Reveals

Michael J. Fox About Working Hard In The 80s

When Michael was asked if it was difficult to gain fame in the 1980s period, Fox shared that it was more about talent. “Well, you had to be talented. That helped,” said Back to the Future alum.

The actor continued to say, “We used to bust our asses and our acting muscles and watch other actors and sit around with other actors and talk about acting and talk about it. And now you've got people who just go like, who's your sweater? What's your sweater you're wearing? And what's that dance step? And you're the most famous person in the world.” 

Talking about his Apple TV documentary, Still, the actor revealed that it just happened in 2023, and he would want to take up roles coming his way. “If someone offers me a part, and I do it, and I have a good time, great,” claimed Michael J. Fox.

ALSO READ: Michael J. Fox Jokes About Being In Close Proximity To Princess Diana At The Back To The Future Premiere

FAQ

What was Michael J. Fox last role?
Michael J. Fox's last major leading role was in The Michael J. Fox show in 2014.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Rashi Desai

Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". Currently making web more

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles