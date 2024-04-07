Will Michael J Fox Return To Acting Again After 2020 Retirement Announcement? Actor Reveals

Michael J. Fox might not have any regrets about retiring from acting due to his ongoing struggle with Parkinson’s Disease, but he’s not ready to rule out future opportunities either. In a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Fox reflected on life after his acting career and the ways that his priorities have shifted after stepping away from performing.

Michael J. Fox, who announced his retirement in 2020, has rekindled his interest in acting after a memorable interview with ET. Fox, who was 22 at the time, shared his fascination with the various facets of Hollywood, including editing, writing, producing, and directing. He expressed his desire to "do it all," despite the obnoxious attitude of 22-year-olds at the time. Fox's charity event in Nashville, Tennessee, was attended by ET's Rachel Smith.

When asked if he'd had achieved his goals, Fox noted that goals for him always shifted, but ultimately his goals had very little to do with what happened in front of or behind the screen.

"My biggest goal, I think, was to raise a family. We have four amazing kids and that's been the big thing," Fox said in reference to his wife, Tracy Pollan, whom he met on the set of Family Ties in 1985. "And then the other is with the foundation."

"If someone offers me a part and I do it and I have a good time, great," Fox told ET. "I mean, the documentary was a big thrill."

The documentary being his new project, Still, an AppleTV+ documentary that chronicles his fight with Parkinson's disease. He was diagnosed with the progressive disorder in 1991 when he was only 29 years old.

"It was fun," Fox said of filming the doc. "I never would have set that as a goal. It just happened."

But when asked straight-up if he would want to act again, Fox didn't shut down the possibility. "I would do acting if something came up that I could put my realities into it, my challenges, if I could figure it out," Fox said.

In 2020, Fox retired from acting after watching Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood. The scene led him to retire featured Leonardo DiCaprio's Rick Dalton character struggling to remember his lines. Fox recalled struggling to memorize his lines during a cameo in his final TV project, The Good Wife's spinoff, The Good Fight.

"I thought of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Fox told the magazine about his decision to retire. "There's a scene where Leonardo DiCaprio's character can't remember his lines anymore. He goes back to his dressing room and he's screaming at himself in the mirror. Just freaking insane. I had this moment where I was looking in the mirror and thought, 'I cannot remember it anymore.'"

A brief about Michael J. Fox's life

Michael J. Fox is a Canadian and American activist and retired actor. Beginning his career as a child actor in the 1970s, he rose to prominence portraying Alex P. Keaton on the NBC sitcom Family Ties (1982–1989) and Marty McFly in the Back to the Future film trilogy (1985–1990). Fox went on to star in films such as Teen Wolf (1985), The Secret of My Success (1987), Casualties of War (1989), Doc Hollywood (1991), and The Frighteners (1996). He returned to television on the ABC sitcom Spin City in the lead role of Mike Flaherty (1996–2000).

In 1998, Fox disclosed his 1991 diagnosis of Parkinson's disease. He subsequently became an advocate for finding a cure, and founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation in 2000 to help fund research. Worsening symptoms forced him to reduce his acting work.

Fox voiced the lead roles in the Stuart Little films (1999–2005) and the animated film Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001). He continued to make guest appearances on television, including comedy-drama Rescue Me (2009), the legal drama The Good Wife (2010–2016) and spinoff The Good Fight (2020), and the comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm (2011, 2017). Fox's last major role was the lead on the short-lived sitcom The Michael J. Fox Show (2013–2014). He officially retired in 2020 due to his declining health.

Fox won five Emmy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Grammy Award. He was appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2010, and was inducted to Canada's Walk of Fame in 2000 and the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2002. For his advocacy of a cure for Parkinson's disease, he received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences in 2022

