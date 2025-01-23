Billy Ray Cyrus’ Son Reveals He Could 'Barely Recognize’ His Father Amid Disastrous Performance At President Trump’s Inauguration

Billy Ray Cyrus has managed to upset his family members, especially his son, following his disastrous performance at the president’s inauguration ceremony. Trace Cyrus, who was adopted by the musician, issued a public plea asking his father to seek help.

The younger Cyrus revealed that he could barely recognize the Achy Breaky Heart crooner as he stepped onto the stage.

Taking to Instagram, Trace shared a public statement in which he opened up about his relationship with the singer while also expressing his shock at the person his father had become.

The 35-year-old wrote in a lengthy caption: “Since my earliest memories, all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever. I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life.”

He further added: “Sadly, the man I wanted so desperately to be like is someone I can barely recognize now. It seems this world has beaten you down, and it’s become obvious to everyone but you.”

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Inauguration: Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lee Greenwood, Carrie Underwood, And Others Set To Perform

Trace revealed that his sisters, Miley Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus, and Noah Cyrus, have also been worried about their father’s condition. Following the musician’s performance at Liberty Hall, Trace pointed out to the Words by Heart singer that he does not look “healthy.”

Advertisement

He also told his father that his condition was noticed by the guests. While performing during the celebrations of Trump’s entry into the White House, the singer stumbled through two song sets, making headlines on the internet.

ALSO READ: 'I Had A Ball': Billy Ray Cyrus Opens Up About His Performance Fail At President Donald Trump's Inaugural Ball