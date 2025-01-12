Miley Cyrus Claims Los Angeles’ Reality Today ‘Is Wreckage And Destruction’ Amid Wildfires Engulfing The State

Miley Cyrus is heartbroken over the Los Angeles wildfires spreading across the residential and commercial areas of the state. The actress-singer took to her Instagram story to pen a heartfelt tribute to the affected and remembered losing her home to blazing fires in 2018.

Alongside a long caption, the Flowers crooner also shared a picture of her destroyed home in California.

On her social media story, Cyrus shared the heartbreaking story of losing her home to the flames and how she could sympathize with those who saw their abodes burning to ashes. She wrote, “This is a photo taken of my front porch in 2018 after losing our house in the Woolsey fires.”

The Disney alum further added, “It’s a feeling you don’t ever forget. Walking up to the door you would pass through daily, looking forward to being greeted by the ones you love like you always do, but instead being met by a pile of ash and rubble.”

The actress went on to share support links for her fans and followers who might be in need of help amidst the tough times. Further in the story, Cyrus wrote, “My soul aches for those who are experiencing this devastation firsthand and I cry for my city. It’s beyond heartbreaking.

Los Angeles represents ‘living the dream,’ but the reality today is wreckage and destruction.”

Along with other links, the actress also shared the website with the Malibu Foundation, which she helped launch in 2018.

